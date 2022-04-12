Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,509,000 after acquiring an additional 295,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amphenol by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

