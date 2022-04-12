Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.26. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.
