Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 7,056,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

