Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to post $69.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. QCR reported sales of $65.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $325.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $331.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $361.43 million, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.58. 84,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $885.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. QCR has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in QCR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.