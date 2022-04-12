Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 59,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,267,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,633,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 224,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673,501. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.