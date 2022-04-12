Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $2.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VMI opened at $239.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

