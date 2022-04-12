Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 2,231,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,016. The company has a market cap of $131.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.04. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

