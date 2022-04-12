Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.35.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

