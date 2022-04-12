Analysts Expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEAV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEAV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,775. Weave Communications has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

