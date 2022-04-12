Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Price Target at GBX 2,712.44

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,712.44 ($35.35).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,061 ($39.89) to GBX 3,050 ($39.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.44) to GBX 2,630 ($34.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.11) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON:ADM traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,515 ($32.77). The stock had a trading volume of 464,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,836. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.57) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,741.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,973.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 118 ($1.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($130,611.88). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($31.97) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($205,950.99).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

