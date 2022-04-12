Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $67.80

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCYC traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,061. The firm has a market cap of $737.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

