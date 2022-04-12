Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target at $9.00

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 410.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 82,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158,988 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

