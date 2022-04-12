Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target at $9.00

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 82,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158,988 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
