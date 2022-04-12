Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $12.40

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 118,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,337. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

