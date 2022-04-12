Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $57.09

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Snap stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,515,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,416,652. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.82 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

