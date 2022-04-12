Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $140.91

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.91.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $5.64 on Thursday, reaching $116.44. 471,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,421. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
