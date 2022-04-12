Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $140.91

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $88,715,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $5.64 on Thursday, reaching $116.44. 471,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,421. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

