Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target at $53.38

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in TaskUs by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 397,170 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in TaskUs by 95.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5,146.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

