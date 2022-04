Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA: GLE) recently:

4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €25.00 ($27.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €25.00 ($27.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €29.00 ($31.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €25.00 ($27.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/7/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €25.50 ($27.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/3/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €41.00 ($44.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €41.00 ($44.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of EPA GLE traded up €1.09 ($1.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.95 ($24.95). The company had a trading volume of 9,482,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($56.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.78.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

