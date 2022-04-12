Analyzing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 11.59% 6.97% 2.76% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Risk and Volatility

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 4 5 0 2.56 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 4.63 $264.86 million $0.40 39.28 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.3 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. As of December 31, 2021, it serves approximately 307,000 electric connections; 373,000 natural gas connections; and 413,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

