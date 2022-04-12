Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Price Target Cut to €56.00

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($65.22) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADRZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Andritz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Andritz has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.43.
Andritz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andritz (ADRZY)
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.