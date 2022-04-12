Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.94. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 874,217 shares traded.

ATRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $637.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

