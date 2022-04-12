Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.94. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 874,217 shares traded.
ATRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $637.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.