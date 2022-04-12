Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 34297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Antero Resources by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Antero Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Antero Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 231,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

