Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. The company's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for major long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. Notably, the company expects to generate $1.5-$1.7 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a significant improvement from $849 million reported in 2021. It is targeting a capital return program of 25%-50% of free cash flows annually, beginning with the implementation of the share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. Also, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas price. Given these tailwinds, Antero Resources is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $6,808,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $11,275,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

