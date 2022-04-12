Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $333.20. 14,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $336.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.90. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

