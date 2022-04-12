ApeCoin Market Cap Hits $3.13 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $571.08 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.29 or 0.00028475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07597823 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.82 or 1.00350089 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

