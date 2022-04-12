APIX Price Hits $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $649,042.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

