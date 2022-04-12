Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 221,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $836.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

