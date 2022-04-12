AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $143.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.00.

APPF stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3,804.27 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $150.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

