Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $56.77. Appian shares last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 896 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 471,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,049. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

