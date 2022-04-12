Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $149,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.