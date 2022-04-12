Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APTX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.