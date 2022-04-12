Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.53.

APTV stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average is $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,618,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 557.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 69.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 14,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

