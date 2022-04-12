Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

ACHR opened at $4.02 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.