Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.
ARDLF opened at 1.04 on Monday. Ardent Leisure Group has a one year low of 1.04 and a one year high of 1.04.
Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardent Leisure Group (ARDLF)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.