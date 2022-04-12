Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

ARDLF opened at 1.04 on Monday. Ardent Leisure Group has a one year low of 1.04 and a one year high of 1.04.

Get Ardent Leisure Group alerts:

Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardent Leisure Group Limited owns and operates leisure and entertainment assets in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 44 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.