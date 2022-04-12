Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $92.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

ARES stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 721,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,044. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,241 shares of company stock worth $25,044,002 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

