Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,766,000 after buying an additional 466,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,034. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

