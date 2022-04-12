Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AITX stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

