Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AITX stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
