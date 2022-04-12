Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

AAWH stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.