Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $27.58

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.58, but opened at $28.81. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 585 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

