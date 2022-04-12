Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 15,963 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $6,452,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $186.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $189.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

