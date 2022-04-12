Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

