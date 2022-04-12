Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Gentherm worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

