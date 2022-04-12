Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.64 on Monday. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

