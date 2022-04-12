Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.64 on Monday. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
