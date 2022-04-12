Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Aterian alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 43,956,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.71. Aterian has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.