Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $397.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $442.00 to $397.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $271.63 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

