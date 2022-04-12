AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

NYSE:T traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 104,306,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,113,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

