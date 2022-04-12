Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.85.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Autodesk stock opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 627,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $178,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

