AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.23

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.78. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 362,356 shares trading hands.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

