AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Down 2.6%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 5,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,688,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

