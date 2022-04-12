Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avient were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Avient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

