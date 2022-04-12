Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

AX stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. Axos Financial has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

